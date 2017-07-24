Bush’s Baked Beans Voluntarily Recalling 3 Varieties

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Bush Brothers & Company is voluntarily recalling three types of their baked bean products because of potentially defective cans.

The company issued a statement that said they are recalling specific lots of “28 ounce cans of BUSH’S® Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.”

There were no reports of consumer problems, illnesses or injuries. The issue was found during an internal company quality check. Bush said the problem lies with “one of our can suppliers.”

The company is asking consumers to throw out any cans of the beans listed in the recall even if the can appears to be fine or the beans don’t look strange or smell funny.

Click here to check out the products, UPC, lot codes and container numbers of the products included in the recall.

Consumers with any other questions are asked to call BUSH’S® Consumer Relations line at 800-590-3797 which is available Monday-Friday between 7:00 am and 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.