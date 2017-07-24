CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Bush’s Baked Beans Voluntarily Recalling 3 Varieties

July 24, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: baked beans, Bush Brothers & Company, Bush's Baked Beans, Food Recall, Recall
BUSH’S® BEST Original Baked Beans. (credit: bushbeans.com)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Bush Brothers & Company is voluntarily recalling three types of their baked bean products because of potentially defective cans.

The company issued a statement that said they are recalling specific lots of “28 ounce cans of BUSH’S® Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.”

There were no reports of consumer problems, illnesses or injuries. The issue was found during an internal company quality check. Bush said the problem lies with “one of our can suppliers.”

The company is asking consumers to throw out any cans of the beans listed in the recall even if the can appears to be fine or the beans don’t look strange or smell funny.

Click here to check out the products, UPC, lot codes and container numbers of the products included in the recall.

Consumers with any other questions are asked to call BUSH’S® Consumer Relations line at 800-590-3797 which is available  Monday-Friday between 7:00 am and 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch