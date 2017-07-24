Cowboys Lucky Whitehead In Trouble With The Law Over Shoplifting Charge

OXNARD (105.3 THE FAN) – A Dallas Cowboys player is in trouble with the law for missing a court date, stemming from a petty theft charge in June.

According to The Fan’s Mike Fisher, just as the first day of training camp is getting underway, there is already trouble brewing for Lucky Whitehead.

Whitehead was arrested by the Prince William County Police in Virginia for shoplifting (petit larceny, under $200) on June 2. Officials say Whitehead stole about $40 worth of items from a convenience store.

According to reports, Whitehead failed to appear in court on July 6 for the theft and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lucky is here. In Oxnard. On the field. As a Cowboy. For however long. — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 24, 2017

Whitehead showed up to the team’s training camp in California over the weekend.

Fisher reports the Dallas Cowboys organization is ‘aware’ of the shoplifting charge.

Whitehead was recently in the news when his puppy ‘Blitz’ was stolen from him by a self proclaimed rapper from Fort Worth. The dog was eventually returned.

*This is a developing story. Follow 105.3 The Fan for more information.