Dallas Dance Community Mourns Choreographer Slain In Downtown

July 24, 2017 4:17 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas’ artistic dance community is grieving after longtime dancer and choreographer Darrell Cleveland, 45, was killed Sunday.

Police found him southeast of City Hall inside a wrecked car, dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives said they don’t have any leads at this time and still need details about Cleveland’s whereabouts Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Cleveland made his mark in the dance community, now reeling from his untimely death.

His talent as a contemporary dance choreographer was showcased on the walls of the Ballet Academy of Texas.

“I can’t imagine who would be upset with Darrell. He was such a sweet man. I can’t imagine it being anything but an accident,” said Lisa Slagel, Founding Director of Ballet Academy of Texas.

Cleveland taught classes there for 15 years.
“He had extremely positive energy. He walked in, he smiled… just lit up the room,” remembered Slagle, who found out about Cleveland’s death from a phone call Sunday.

“He was so giving. He loved to teach and was a teaching Gypsy,” she said.

Artistic Director of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre is stunned by Cleveland’s death. He danced with the company for nine years.
“His murder…makes no sense,” she said. “This is a huge loss for use. I just saw him. We’re all in shock.”

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective D. Wilkins at 214-671-0524.

