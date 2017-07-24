Dan’s Monday KRLD Weather Forecast – July 24, 2017

Welcome rain overnight! PERFECT timing, while we were sleeping! Some areas saw 3.00”, while other saw NADA!

Rain will slowly erode away through the morning, giving way for a partly cloudy sky and warming temperatures this afternoon. Highs will reach a hot and HUMID 97 degrees. Heat index values will exceed 100, but NO heat advisories are in effect today. This will change tomorrow, and especially Wednesday into Friday with the feels-like temperatures above 105 degrees. Highs will range from 99-102. ANOTHER weather change arrives late Friday into the weekend, as a cool front brings more storms back to north TX….yaaaaaaaaaaaay!

31” of rain at DFW since 11am Sunday night. Close to 3.00” in Denton and Wise Counties.

Six 100 degree days so far in 2017 L

Heat advisories gone for today….But, they WILL be back!

More rain and cooler temperatures by this weekend.

*Normal High: 96…Normal Low: 76*

Today: Morning light rain, then partly cloudy, hot and humid. 30% chance of storms this afternoon. Mainly south of DFW. High: Mid to upper 90s. Heat index: 101-103 degrees. Wind: South: 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy, evening storms dissipate. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday-Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. LOTS of humidity. High: Near 100. Heat indices: 103-107. Possible heat advisories.

Friday: Partly cloudy and continued hot. Slight chance of storms. High: Near 100.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance of storms. COOLER. Highs: Mid 90s.