CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

FBI Searches For Armed North Texas Bank Robber

July 24, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: armed robber, Bank Robber, fbi, masked robber, revolver
screen shot 2017 07 24 at 4 25 05 pm FBI Searches For Armed North Texas Bank Robber

North Texas bank robber (surveillance)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man believed to be responsible for bank robberies in Grapevine and Fort Worth this summer is wanted by the FBI’s Dallas office.

North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robbery suspect.

The first robbery happened on June 29 at the First Bank of Texas located at 301 E State Highway 114 in Grapevine.

The second robbery happened on July 10 at the Pinnacle Bank located at 313 Western Center Blvd. in Fort Worth.

The FBI says in both robberies, the suspect wore a black stocking mask fully covering his face. He was armed with a revolver-style pistol and fired one shot inside the bank.

The unknown robber is described as a white man, approximately 5’10”, 180 pounds. He drives a Black Chevrolet Tahoe with after-market wheels.

screen shot 2017 07 24 at 4 25 18 pm FBI Searches For Armed North Texas Bank Robber

bank robbery suspect’s vehicle (surveillance)

This individual should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or the FBI Dallas Division at 972-559-5000. You can also submit a tip here.  Tipsters may remain anonymous.

For additional photos and information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch