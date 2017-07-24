FBI Searches For Armed North Texas Bank Robber

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man believed to be responsible for bank robberies in Grapevine and Fort Worth this summer is wanted by the FBI’s Dallas office.

North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robbery suspect.

The first robbery happened on June 29 at the First Bank of Texas located at 301 E State Highway 114 in Grapevine.

The second robbery happened on July 10 at the Pinnacle Bank located at 313 Western Center Blvd. in Fort Worth.

The FBI says in both robberies, the suspect wore a black stocking mask fully covering his face. He was armed with a revolver-style pistol and fired one shot inside the bank.

The unknown robber is described as a white man, approximately 5’10”, 180 pounds. He drives a Black Chevrolet Tahoe with after-market wheels.

This individual should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or the FBI Dallas Division at 972-559-5000. You can also submit a tip here. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

