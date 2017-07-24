Hot Route Owner Facing New Theft Charges

July 24, 2017 12:26 PM By Cristin Severance
Filed Under: Chris Cassels, Denton County, Hot Route Delivery Specialists, theft

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News has confirmed that Chris Cassels, the owner of Hot Route Delivery Specialists, is facing theft of service charges.

Investigators with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office said that Cassels turned himself in on Monday morning at the Denton County jail. He is accused of writing hot checks and not paying wages to more than 100 delivery drivers across the country.

Cassels has been the subject of several Consumer Justice investigations. This is the second theft case that Cassels is facing in Denton County.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

