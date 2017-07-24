Justin Bieber Cancels Concert In Arlington This Weekend

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining leg of his “Purpose” world tour, according to Bieber’s website.

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

That includes 14 shows, starting with AT&T Stadium in Arlington this weekend.

CBS11 reached out to the office at AT&T Stadium for details.

Stadium officials said fans who purchased tickets through them can get a full refund at the box office, or online through Ticketmaster. They did not have details on how fans can get a refund if they bought tickets through Stubhub or another website.

TMZ reports that the tour was cancelled for “unforeseen circumstances” but they did not have any other details.