Linkin Park Releases Statement On Chester Bennington’s Death

July 24, 2017 10:32 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Linkin Park said their hearts are broken following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by hanging last week.

BURBANK, CA – MAY 22: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The rock band said Monday that the “shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

Bennington, who was 41, hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles.

The band said Bennington “touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized.”

Linkin Park had planned to launch a tour this week, but canceled it following Bennington’s death. Their hits include “In the End” and “Numb.”

