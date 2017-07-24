Official Hotel Of The Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Omni Hotels and Resorts just announced the opening of its newest location at The Star in Frisco.
The 300-room luxury Omni Frisco Hotel is the newest addition to the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, and the official hotel of the team.
It has a rooftop pool, bar and grill. The Edge Bar menu will revolve through the year based on seasons. Right now, they are centering food and drink options around avocados.
The Lobby Bar keeps select wines in stock curated by master sommelier Drew Hendricks. You can try them with artisan cheese from around the world.
There is also be a unique retail option called the Charlotte Jones Collection. It features select clothing, jewelry, and special Cowboy items.
For more information on the hotel and its amenities, visit http://www.omnihotels.com/frisco or call (469) 287-0000.