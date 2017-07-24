Rangers Advise Public Of Parking Lot Changes

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – Preliminary work on the new ballpark in Arlington is about to get underway.

The Rangers are advising the public to be aware of the upcoming changes to some parking lots and roadways for those headed to enjoy a game at Globe Life Park.

Utility work for the new park is expected to get underway in August which will effect Parking Lot A and a section of Parking Lot B along with the closure of portions of Nolan Ryan Expressway.

Nolan Ryan Expressway will be closed from south of Randol Mill Road to just north of parking lot entrance B7, starting Thursday August 3rd.

Parking Lot A (south half behind the current Texas Live! construction site) and the northwest quadrant of the Parking Lot B will also be closed as work begins.

According to the Rangers, this is the first phase of the ballpark’s utility work which includes the relocation of a sanitary sewer line. The work is expected to take three to four months for completion.

With the ballpark excavation expected to begin in late September, Nolan Ryan Expressway will be permanently closed from Randol Mill Road to Cowboys Way on or about September 18.