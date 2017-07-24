Texas Army Vet Shot To Death, Older Brother In Custody

THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – Friends and neighbors in The Colony say they are devastated after an Army veteran, most recently known for his tribute to Dallas police, was shot to death Sunday afternoon.

Investigators have not shared many details on what led up to the shooting of Chandler Davis. But the 34-year-old was killed and police in The Colony have his older brother in custody.

When officers arrived at the home on Ragan Road they found Chandler Davis with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to a Plano hospital, where he died sometime later.

Davis grew up in The Colony and those who knew him told CBS 11 News that he had a heart for public service.

Not only was Davis am Army veteran, he was also a supporter of law enforcement. Last summer CBS 11 spoke with him after the July 7th ambush on police officers in downtown Dallas. The images of him standing in uniform, at attention, outside police headquarters, were seen across the nation.

Family friend Cynthia Parker said, “He felt very strongly about his service to the country and it upset him when those police officers in Dallas were brutally murdered. He wanted to show his support of the servicemen of all sorts… that’s how he was he was, he was just wired that way.”

Officers took 38-year-old John Davis into custody on Sunday. Police say charges are still pending.

Parker said she couldn’t imagine any malice between the brothers.

Investigators are also questioning several other people. The investigation is ongoing but police said they believe the shooting was an “isolated incident” and they are not looking for any other suspects in the case.