Texas Sales Tax Holiday Weekend August 11-13

AUSTIN (AP) — The annual Texas sales tax holiday will be the second weekend in August as children prepare to return to school.

The Texas comptroller’s office says the tax-free weekend , for a number of school-related items, will be August 11-13.

The Texas law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced less than $100 from sales and use taxes. That could save buyers about $8 on every $100 spent.

The sales tax exemption for Texas also includes items sold online, or by telephone or mail. Shoppers can use layaway plans to get the tax break.

There are exceptions. For example, the sales tax holiday does not apply to jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and similar items.

The Texas tax break weekend has been an annual event since 1999.

