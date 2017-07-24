Kushner Says He ‘Did Not Collude With Russia’

July 24, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, President Trump, russia

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner says he did not collude with Russia.

Kushner spoke to reporters at the White House Monday after meeting with Senate investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. Kushner told reporters he wanted to be “very clear.” He said he “did not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so.”

Kushner says he “had no improper contacts” with Russia and says his actions were entirely “proper.”

Kushner left his private meeting with Senate investigators, nearly three hours after it began. He delivered a brief statement upon his return to the White House but did not answer reporters’ questions.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

