Child Struck By Pickup In Gas Station Parking Lot

TERRELL (CBSDFW.COM) – A 5-year-old was struck by a pickup truck in a gas station parking lot in Terrell around noon Tuesday at the TA Travel Center in the 1700 block of Wilson Road.

The child is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Terrell Police said the child ran across the parking lot towards the gas pump, where the mother was standing, and ran into the path of the moving pickup, when he was struck with the pickup’s front left side.

The child was airlifted by CareFlite to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

The child is part of a family of four from Longview that was traveling and stopped at the location for fuel.

Police said the child was “swept under the vehicle and both front and rear left tires ran over the body of the child.”

Police said the driver said he did not see the child and did not stop, until after others began yelling and hitting the side of his pickup.

The child was alert and responsive upon arrival, according to police.

Police said there were no witnesses from inside the business and there are no video cameras recording the exterior of this area of the business.

The investigation continues.