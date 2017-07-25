Dallas Carjacker Drags Man To His Death Before Crashing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are working to find the person who dragged a man to his death while trying to carjack a vehicle in an area near the Dallas and Irving city limits.

According to police, on Monday evening the victim was in the 10000 block of Wildwood Drive, near Highway 114 and Loop 12, when an unknown man tried to steal his 1992 Pontiac.

In the chaos, police say the victim fought for his car. Dallas police Senior Corporal DeMarquis Black explained that, “While the suspect drove off with the victim’s vehicle it is believed that the victim attempted to regain possession of his vehicle by either jumping on the vehicle or on the window.”

Despite the owner hanging on to the car the carjacker didn’t stop driving. “It’s believed that the suspect dragged the victim’s body, with the vehicle, approximately one mile… causing serious bodily injury.”

The suspect ultimately crashed the car and ran from the scene on foot. First-responders from the Irving Fire Department found the yet-to-be identified victim and took him to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is still on the loose and they have no description of worth that will help identify the man. Investigators are now going through the neighborhood, speaking with residents, in the hope that someone saw what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3705. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).