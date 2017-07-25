Have A Question About University Park? Ask Alexa

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – University Park joins Las Vegas as the only other city in the country using the artificial-intelligence system, Amazon Alexa to communicate with residents.

Keeping people informed with a few simple words, a program developed by Dallas digital marketing agency, Imaginuity reads from the news and calendar sections of the city’s website.

Now, traffic alerts and emergency updates are only a question away via the increasingly popular voice-controlled device — Amazon Echo.

“We do Twitter. We do Nextdoor. We do Instagram. We do Facebook. This is another tool, and I think exciting,” said Steve Mace, community information officer for the city.

He considers the payoff for the $10,000 cost of Imaginuity‘s software priceless.

“I think it could become vital. As our residents know, as you drive around town right now… we have three or four major construction projects going on,” said Mace.

Other cities in North Texas are taking notice, calling the city and Imaginuity for details.

“They’re standing in line. They want to be the next to do it.”

The city plans to spend the next few months educating neighbors on how to make specific commands. Additionally, people outside of University Park can use the feature on Alexa.

Simply say “Ask my University Park,” then sit back and listen to the news.