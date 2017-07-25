Ken Foote’s Summer Songs: “Hot Summer Nights”

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Watching our weather forecasts the past few days with the CBS 11 News weather team of Scott Padgett, Jeff Jamison, Jeff Ray, Wes Houx and our newest meteorologist, Anne Elise Parks, this song came to mind from 1979.

The pop/rock group Night was a Los Angeles based group of primarily session professionals that included Stevie Lange (who sang behind Elton John), Chris Thompson (who worked for Manfred Mann’s Earth Band), Nicky Hopkins, Billy Kristian, Robbie McIntosh and Rick Marotta. McIntosh later played with The Pretenders and Paul McCartney’s backing band.

The song “Hot Summer Nights,” written by Walter Egan (who you may remember from his hit song “Magnet and Steel” from 1978), hit the Billboard charts in the summer of 1979 and finished at No. 18. The group later was billed as Chris Thompson & Night with a follow song, “If You Remember Me,” a few months later.

The lyrics go like this:

There was a time not too far gone

When I was changed by just a song

On the radio and in my car

The pounding of an electric guitar Then the time came to make our stand

We started up a four-piece band

And the heat felt like spotlights

In the heart of a hot summer night Ooh hot summer nights

Ooh hot summer nights

So here they are… Night with… “Hot Summer Nights!”