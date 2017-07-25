Family Looking For Teddy Bear Lost At Love Field

DALLAS (KRLD) – Like many young children, four-year-old Luke Swofford has his favorite stuffed animal.

But recently, ‘Teddy Bear’ went missing when the Swofford family, from Rockwall, returned from a vacation in Colorado.

Lost teddy bear alert! Rockwall family getting help from @SouthwestAir &@DallasLoveField. We talk to Dad at 2:10 on @KRLD pic.twitter.com/Q7tYCldaQ5 — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraTX) July 25, 2017

Dad Tim Swofford said after the family realized they left Teddy Bear near baggage claim at Dallas Love Field Airport, they immediately returned to find him, but he was gone.

“Looked all around and asked around and couldn’t find him,” Swofford said.

The family filed a report with the airport but Swofford also took to Twitter, asking both Southwest Airlines and Love Field for help.

For 4 years, Luke and Teddy Bear have been inseparable. Too many adventures to count! Parents overwhelmed by outpo… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) July 25, 2017

The post went viral.

“It’s been unbelievable. It’s interesting or ironic it happened at Dallas Love and the love that has outpoured from that airport, from Southwest, form everybody in the Dallas area. People have chimed in from all over the country.”

Swofford said it feels a bit silly, but also refreshing so many people can relate to a child’s love for a special item.

He said Luke received Teddy Bear when he was born.

“By the time he was a year and a half, it was clear Teddy Bear was the ranking member of the stuffed animal world.”

Luke has slept with Teddy Bear every night and nap time since, even traveling out of the country with the family.

“They lay awake at night after we put Luke down and he and Teddy Bear talk in a special teddy bear voice for about an hour before he falls asleep.”

“It would mean a lot to get Teddy Bear back. At the end of the day, we realize he’s just a stuffed animal. This isn’t a person or child lost. God, I can’t imagine that. But I think everybody can relate to their favorite childhood blanky or stuffed animal and look back on those memories,” Tim said.

Anyone with information about Teddy Bear is asked to contact Dallas Love Field Airport or Southwest Airlines.