Lucky Whitehead Cleared By Police But Still Out Of A Job

DALLAS (CBS11) – Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is speaking about his Monday release from the team, on the day a police department in Virginia admitted falsely accusing him of theft.

Whitehead was sent packing from Cowboys training camp in California shortly after news broke the Prince William County Police Department had issued a warrant for his arrest.

“No one called me, no one told me about this,” said Whitehead, speaking from Tennessee.

Whitehead said he found out about the accusations from the media as he was escorted from the practice field just before 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

By 2:30 p.m., Whitehead said he was gone.

“I got thrown to the wolves,” said Whitehead. “When I heard stealing from a convenience store, it threw me off. What do I need to steal for?”

On Tuesday, authorities in Virginia admitted they had the wrong person. The Cowboys stuck by the decision to let Whitehead go from the team.

“If they were trying to set an example, it was a bad example because I didn’t get no time to clear my name,” said Whitehead.

Police said the person who committed the theft at the convenience store posed as Whitehead and used his information. Investigators also admitted the person claiming to be Whitehead did not have a photo ID on him at the time.

In a statement, the police department wrote it, “…regrets the impact these events had on Whitehead and his family.”

“As far as an apology, that can only go so far,” said Whitehead. “My name already got slandered. I just wish they would have investigated a little bit more.”

Whitehead wishes the Cowboys organization would have spent more time looking into the charges and accusations as well.

“I believe as far as holding someone accountable and all that stuff, but I mean I didn’t do nothing to be held accountable for,” said Whitehead.

Coach Jason Garrett insisted the decision surrounds a pattern of past behavior.

Just last week, someone broke into Whitehead’s home, stole his dog, Blitz and held the dog for ransom. The puppy was later returned.

“Off the field issues? I mean how many do I have? If that’s the case, why are we just now hearing about it,” said Whitehead.

The 25-year-old player said his focus is now on getting back onto the field now matter the team. He said he has no interest in holding anyone legally accountable other than the person who used his identity.

“I want to go where I’m wanted,” said Whitehead.