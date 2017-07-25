More Than 100 Animals Rescued From Keller Home

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 100 animals were rescued from a Keller home after Regional Animal Services officers responded to complaints of a foul odor on the property.
The first officers on the scene found several animals sitting inside a vehicle at the home with the engine turned off. The homeowner would not let officers inside, but they were able to get a search warrant.
Officers recovered 26 dogs and 84 cats after searching the property. All of the animals are now being evaluated by a veterinarian and receiving needed treatment. Once they are ready, the animals will be available for adoption through the Humane Society of North Texas.
Keller Animal Services and Keller Police Department are working to determine if any criminal charges will be brought against the homeowner.