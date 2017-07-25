CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
More Than 100 Animals Rescued From Keller Home

July 25, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Animals, cats, dogs, keller, Police, rescued

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 100 animals were rescued from a Keller home after Regional Animal Services officers responded to complaints of a foul odor on the property.

The first officers on the scene found several animals sitting inside a vehicle at the home with the engine turned off.  The homeowner would not let officers inside, but they were able to get a search warrant.

aaacats More Than 100 Animals Rescued From Keller Home

(Credit: Keller Police Department)

Officers recovered 26 dogs and 84 cats after searching the property.  All of the animals are now being evaluated by a veterinarian and receiving needed treatment.  Once they are ready, the animals will be available for adoption through the Humane Society of North Texas.

Keller Animal Services and Keller Police Department are working to determine if any criminal charges will be brought against the homeowner.

