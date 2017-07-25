Penske Inks NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski To Multiyear Extension

July 25, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Brad Keselowski, NASCAR, Team Penske
Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Redd's Wicked Apple Ale Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 19, 2014 in Talladega, Alabama. (credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Team Penske has reached an agreement with 2012 NASCAR Cup champion Brad Keselowski on a multiyear extension.

The 33-year-old Keselowski has driven for Penske throughout his 10-year career in NASCAR’s top series, notching 23 wins and the series title five years ago. His crew chief with the No. 2 Ford, Paul Wolfe, has also agreed to a multi-year extension with Penske.

Keselowski has two Cup wins so far this season, at Atlanta and Martinsville, and is sixth in the points standings.

