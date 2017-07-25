Police Searching For Monkey & Owner After Woman Was Accosted

TERRELL (CBSDFW) – A primate with a hankering for Beaver Nuggets is wanted for questioning by authorities in Texas, and they’re not monkeying around.

Terrell Police say the little guy and his owner went into the Buc-ee’s off I-20 near FM 148 on Friday. While in the store, officers say the monkey accosted a girl.

Police say they’re not trying to put the primate in handcuffs. They just want to make sure its shots are up-to-date.

They’ve put out some surveillance photos and are asking anyone with information to come forward.