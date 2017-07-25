Proposed Plan Adds Lanes To Sam Rayburn Tollway

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The public will get a chance to weigh in Tuesday night on proposed improvements to the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The purpose of the proposed project is to keep up with traffic demands, which are expected to increase in the area.

The North Texas Tollway Authority is proposing adding one main lane in each direction along the Sam Rayburn Tollway, from Highway 121 Business in Coppell west to Highway 75 in McKinney. The project spans about 26 miles and includes Lewisville, Carrollton, The Colony, Frisco, Plano and Allen.

Officials are trying to respond to the forecasted increase in traffic demands of both commercial and residential developments along this corridor.

People will get a chance to review the details of the proposed plan at a Tuesday night meeting. The public hearing will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Taylor Elementary School in Plano.