Serial Armed Robbers Wanted In Hurst Area

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst Police are investigating a series of armed robberies of seven local convenience stores since March.

Police said there have been eleven armed robberies and one attempted robbery which appear to have been committed by the same two suspects.

Police said both suspects “have been described as white or hispanic males. Suspect #1 is described as being mid to late teens in age, 5’2″ to 5’6″ in height, weighing approximately 120 pounds. Suspect #2 is described as being late teens to late twenties in age, 5’8″ to 5’9″ in height, weighing approximately 180 pounds.”

Police said the suspects tend to walk into a store with their faces covered by masks or bandanas near closing time and force the store employees to give them cash from the register while holding them at gunpoint.

Both suspects have been seen on surveillance videos brandishing various handguns while committing these robberies.

The suspects then take off.

Suspect #1’s mask fell off briefly during the latest robbery on July 20 and the store video provides a brief view of his face as seen below.

The Hurst Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individuals responsible for these robberies.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jacob Eubanks at the Hurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (817) 788-7173.