Surveillance Video Shows Dallas Carjacker Who Dragged Man To His Death

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The Dallas Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a homicide suspect shown running at the University of Dallas Dart Rail Station in this surveillance video.
On July 24, 2017, at 8:45 p.m., police believe the man tried to steal a man’s red 1992 Pontiac with Texas license plate HNY-1077 in the 10400 block of Wildwood Drive.
As the suspect drove off in the victim’s vehicle, he attempted to stop him by jumping on the car. But the carjacker continued to drive the man’s car, dragging him. The suspect crashed the car, then fled on foot.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Parkland Hospital where he died. Police haven’t identified him.
If anyone has information regarding this murder, they are encouraged to call Detective C. Walton at 214-671-3632 or email at christopher.walton@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.