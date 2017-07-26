CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Cavaliers Execs Reject Irving Trade Talk, Deny Team In Chaos

July 26, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dan Gilbert, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, NBA

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) – Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is refusing to confirm that All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has demanded a trade.

In his first public comments since Irving asked to be dealt, Gilbert said Wednesday that he’s aware of reports that the 25-year-old wants out of Cleveland. Gilbert said he recently met with Irving and his representatives but wouldn’t divulge the nature of their meetings.

Gilbert pointed out that Irving is under contract for two more seasons and said he expects him to be in training camp.

It’s been a tumultuous summer for the Cavaliers since they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Gilbert introduced new general manager Koby Altman, who was recently promoted. Altman contested the idea that the Cavs are a mess, saying “this thing is not broken.”

Altman also said the reported rift between Irving and LeBron James “has been overblown. We have not seen the animosity.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch