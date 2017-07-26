DFW Airport Ground Crews Getting Ready For Winter

July 26, 2017
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The heat index may be approaching 110 today, but ground crews at DFW Airport are getting ready for winter.

Early Wednesday, several ground and runway crews at DFW International Airport spent the morning practicing the procedure for clearing snow and ice off runways and taxiways.

Jud Piner, DFW’s manager of pavements, grounds and markings, says it’s a very choreographed routine.

The airport recently spent $21 million on plows and other equipment to do the work that regular highway-grade plows are incapable of doing.

The plow vehicles alone cost almost a million dollars a piece.

