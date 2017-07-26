Happy Video: Young North Texan Reunited With Teddy Bear

July 26, 2017 5:23 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A young North Texan and his beloved teddy bear are back together again.

Four-year-old Luke Swofford had “Teddy” since he was born and slept with him every night.  Dad Tim Swofford said they were frantic when they lost “Teddy” at Dallas Love Field Airport last week.

“Looked all around and asked around and couldn’t find him,” Swofford said.

A post from his parents asking for help finding “Teddy” quickly went viral, and the airport had a happy announcement after someone turned the bear in at lost and found.

Wednesday, Luke and “Teddy” were reunited.

Luke’s parents sent out a big thank you to Dallas Love Field, Southwest Airlines and everyone that helped in the search.

“It’s been unbelievable. It’s interesting or ironic it happened at Dallas Love and the love that has outpoured from that airport, from Southwest, form everybody in the Dallas area. People have chimed in from all over the country.”

