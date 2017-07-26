MADD Honors Duncanville Officer With Enforcement Hero Award

July 26, 2017 2:30 PM
MADD Honors Duncanville Officer With Enforcement Hero Award

Patrick Deggs (Duncanville Police Dept.)

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville police officer, Patrick Deggs, was awarded the Enforcement Hero Award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.Officer

Deggs recorded 23 DWI arrests in 2016, which accounted for 43 percent of the department’s total DWI arrests.

Officer Deggs has been a Duncanville Police officer for three years.

“I have been around law enforcement my whole life with my father being a police officer, and it is the only thing I wanted to do,” Deggs said. “MADD is very aggressive in Dallas County and offers unlimited support.”

“Drunk driving enforcement is an important police activity,” said Duncanville Police Chief Robert Brown. “According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, every two hours, three people are killed in alcohol-related highway crashes. I am very proud of Officer Deggs’ drunk driving enforcement. Our roadways are safer because of his enforcement efforts.”

