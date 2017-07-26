CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Report: Darvish’s 10-Team No-Trade List Includes Red Sox & Cubs

July 26, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: MLB Trade Deadline, MLB Trades, Texas Rangers, Yu Darvish

By Josh Clark 

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – As Yu Darvish prepares for what could be his final start as a Texas Ranger, a report has come out that the ace has a list of ten teams he can’t be traded to without his consent.

gettyimages 671984290 e1492985998229 Report: Darvishs 10 Team No Trade List Includes Red Sox & Cubs

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 23: Yu Darvish #11 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

According to sources close to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the list includes the Orioles, Red Sox, Cubs, Indians, Rockies, White Sox, Tigers, A’s, Pirates and the Blue Jays.

Notably missing from the list of teams that could have an interest in acquiring Darvish include the L.A. Dodgers, New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

Darvish will take the mound for Texas at home tonight with his club needing another win to remain in the hunt for a wild card spot. Texas can win the three-game series with the Miami Marlins after they split the first two games.

Another loss for Texas could push them to 4.5 games back in the wild card race (if the Kansas City Royals sweep the Tigers) and even closer to possibly moving Darvish ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch