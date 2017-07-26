Report: Darvish’s 10-Team No-Trade List Includes Red Sox & Cubs

By Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – As Yu Darvish prepares for what could be his final start as a Texas Ranger, a report has come out that the ace has a list of ten teams he can’t be traded to without his consent.
According to sources close to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the list includes the Orioles, Red Sox, Cubs, Indians, Rockies, White Sox, Tigers, A’s, Pirates and the Blue Jays.
Notably missing from the list of teams that could have an interest in acquiring Darvish include the L.A. Dodgers, New York Yankees and Houston Astros.
Darvish will take the mound for Texas at home tonight with his club needing another win to remain in the hunt for a wild card spot. Texas can win the three-game series with the Miami Marlins after they split the first two games.
Another loss for Texas could push them to 4.5 games back in the wild card race (if the Kansas City Royals sweep the Tigers) and even closer to possibly moving Darvish ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.