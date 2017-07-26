Rowlett Nurse Sentenced To 4 Years In Federal Prison

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – 56-year-old registered nurse Charity Eleda was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for health care fraud. Eleda will also have to pay $397,294.51 in restitution to Medicare.

The judge ruled that Eleda worked with doctors and other registered nurses in a large-scale sophisticated health care fraud scheme defrauding Medicare and Medicaid through companies they owned or controlled. Eleda and others recruited people from homeless shelters and signed them up for home health care services that were not medically necessary.

Investigators say Dr. Jacques Roy and the nurses submitted fraudulent health service claims through Medicare, and collected money for services they did not provide. They found the group processed and approved plans of care for 11,000 unique Medicare beneficiaries.

Jacques Roy, M.D., 59, of Rockwall, Texas; Cynthia Stiger, 54, of Dallas; and Wilbert James Veasey, Jr., 65, of Dallas, were each convicted following a six-week-long trial on one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.