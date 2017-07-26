SPCA Of Texas Seizes Cruelly Treated Animals From Property

VAN ZANDT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The SPCA of Texas and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office seized 31 cruelly treated animals from a property near Edgewood in Van Zandt County.

There are 21 dogs and ten horses, according to an SPCA of Texas news release.

The dogs were taken to the SPCA of Texas’ Animal Rescue Center in Dallas and the horses will be housed at a offsite care facility.

The animals will be examined by medical staff and cared for until a custody hearing takes place on Wednesday, August 2.

Many of the dogs were found outside, chained to truck beds, trees and other objects, without access to appropriate food or water.

Five of the dogs were found living inside the feces-filled, filth-encrusted residence on the property without access to appropriate food. Two dogs were found living in a makeshift pen on the property.

The SPCA of Texas said all of the dogs are emaciated.

Half of the horses were roaming on the fenced property. These horses had access to food that neighbors were providing and water from a filthy pond. Three horses were found living in pens on the property without access to appropriate food and minimal water. Two horses were found tethered trees on short lengths of rope, without access to food and water. Some of the horses are thin.

The animals appear to have varying health issues, including malnourishment, flea infestation, fly bites, cracked hooves and other injuries.