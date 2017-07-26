CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Texas Senate Approves Stricter Voter Fraud Penalties

July 26, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: election, Kelly Hancock, mail-in ballot, vote, Voter Fraud

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved a bill increasing criminal penalties for stealing someone else’s mail-in ballot, part of an attempt to curb absentee voting fraud.

Gov. Greg Abbott convened a special legislative session to tackle a number of conservative priorities, including mail-in voter fraud.

Disabled Texans, or those 65 or older, or who will be out of their home counties on Election Day, can vote by mail.

Passed 21-10 on Wednesday, the bill by Republican Sen. Kelly Hancock of North Richland Hills makes mail-in voter fraud punishable by up to a year behind bars and a $4,000 fine. It needs a final vote to go to the Texas House.

Hancock’s bill also increases signature verification rules and requires that voters be officially notified if their ballots are declared invalid.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

