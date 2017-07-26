Transgender Texas Mayor Responds To Trump Banning Transgender Troops

NEW HOPE (KRLD) – The Mayor of New Hope, Texas, Jess Herbst, said she was devastated Wednesday morning when she woke up to the announcement that President Trump was banning transgender people from serving in the military.

“Well, my initial reaction … I was crestfallen,” Herbst said.

Born as ‘Jeffrey,’ Jess Herbst came out as transgender six months ago. She said the response from her community, Texas, and around the world has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Everybody in my town has been supportive. They have absolutely no problems. They have no question,” she said.

“The fact I’m transgender never comes up.”

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump said, “our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Herbst said she vehemently disagrees with that statement, adding she has several transgender friends who served in the military.

“They’re taking people who want to serve their country, they want to be in the military, they want to help and saying ‘we don’t want you.’ And I just really never thought I lived in a country that would tell their citizens ‘we don’t want you.’ That’s so un-American it’s unbelievable,” Herbst said.

“I have several friends that have been in the military, that have been in the Marines, that are transgender and they were decorated Marines. They did a wonderful job.”

Herbst said she plans to fight the President’s announcement.

“We’re not asking for anything special. We’re just simply asking for the same rights that anyone else in this country has.”