Video: Farmer Celebrates Star Wars Anniversary With 15-Acre Maze

YORK, England (CBSDFW.COM) – A farmer in northern England is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise by cutting a giant Star Wars design into his maze.
The massive design covers 15 acres and includes the Death Star, Darth Vader, C-3PO, Chewbacca, and Han Solo.
“Star Wars: A New Hope” was released back in 1977. This week also happens to be Harrison Ford’s 75th birthday, the actor that skyrocketed to fame as Han Solo.
The owner of the maze says he plans to keep it open for at least a couple of months. This is not the first time he has used Hollywood to create a theme for his corn field maze. Previous incarnations have included Star Trek, James Bond, and Harry Potter.