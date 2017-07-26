Wings Win As Diggins-Smith Scores 20-Plus In 6th Straight Game

July 26, 2017 5:47 AM
Filed Under: Allisha Gray, Dallas Wings, Glory Johnson, Indiana Fever, Skylar Diggins-Smith, WNBA

ARLINGTON (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points for her sixth straight 20-plus game and the Dallas Wings beat the Indiana Fever 84-82 on Tuesday night.

Dallas trailed 80-76 with 2:45 left, but the Wings scored on their next four possessions for an 84-82 lead on Allisha Gray’s basket with 45 seconds left. Erica Wheeler missed two shots on the Fever’s next possession and after a Dallas turnover, Wheeler was off again at the buzzer.

Gray finished with 12 points for Dallas (11-12) and Glory Johnson added 11. Courtney Paris grabbed 10 of the Wings’ 30 rebounds and Aerial Powers scored nine points in her first game of the season.

Briann January scored 16 points for Indiana (8-14) but she turned it over eight times. Natalie Achonwa added 13 points, Candice Dupree 12 and Tiffany Mitchell 10. Wheeler tied her career-high with nine assists.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

