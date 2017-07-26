‘Wonder Woman 2’ Sets December 2019 Release Date

July 26, 2017 6:11 AM
Filed Under: Diana of Themyscira, Gal Gadot, Movies, Warner Bros., Wonder Woman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Wonder Woman 2” is set to storm theaters on December 13, 2019.

Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira. But a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job.

Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” is still chugging along at the box office, with over $389.7 million from North American theaters. It recently surpassed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” to become the top domestic earner of the summer movie season and the second-highest of the year, behind “Beauty and the Beast.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch