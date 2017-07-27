Bill Further Limiting Abortion Providers Clears Texas Senate

AUSTIN (AP) – Cities and counties in Texas couldn’t partner with abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood under a bill approved by the Republican-controlled state Senate.
The measure cleared the chamber 21-10 on Wednesday, after first hitting the floor in a post-midnight session. Approval came less than a week after Planned Parenthood and others sued Texas over a new state law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure.
Taxpayer money isn’t used to fund abortion procedures and Texas doesn’t allow abortion providers in a state-run program that offers health screenings for low-income women.
Republicans now want to prohibit local governments from partnering with abortion providers for events such as health fairs or giving them grant money.
The bill now heads to the state House. The special 30-day legislative session ends Aug. 18.
