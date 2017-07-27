Cops: His Wedding Called Off, Texas Man Torches 8 Cars In NY

July 27, 2017 11:50 AM
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man who was in northern New York to get married set fire to eight cars after the nuptials were called off.

Police in Plattsburgh say officers responded early on July 9 to reports of several vehicles on fire in the north end of the city located about 20 miles south of the Canadian border. Officials say some vehicles sustained minor damage but at least two were totaled.

Police looked at hours of street surveillance video before focusing on 35-year-old Jimmy Williams as the suspect. He was tracked down in the Houston area and taken into custody.

Williams was brought back to Plattsburgh late Tuesday and charged with eight counts of arson. He’s being held in jail on $50,000 cash bail. A message left with his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

