Dallas College Feeding Minds And Bodies

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Dallas College Feeding Minds And Bodies

July 27, 2017 5:23 PM By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: College, Dallas, farm, feeding, Food, Fresh, Health, Market, Paul Quinn, vegetables

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas’ Paul Quinn college is feeding bodies as well as minds. A few years back the college grabbed headlines for turning its football field into a farm, now the harvest is helping the community get healthy.

“We have arugula, we have cucumbers, we have different varieties of tomatoes, we have eggplants,” says Lead Farm Hand Darciea Houston, as she rattles off the current offerings “and eggs, of course, from the chickens.”

Houston grew up in the Midwest, but still admits that she’s a city girl turned farm hand at Paul Quinn. She especially appreciates the fresh vegetables grown in the neighborhood. Years ago she experienced first hand the day to day struggles of life in a food desert: an area the USDA defines as one where there is no or limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“It was not available. You could not walk to it, and to get on a bus to go get it…you’re looking at an hour and 45 minutes to 2 hours.”

But, at least Houston had a car. Many of her neighbors did not.

“The elderlies would tell me ‘can I give you a few dollars…to get me some lettuce? For some potatoes?’,” recalls Houston, saying what was often available at the corner stores wasn’t worth eating.

“The potatoes had sprouted and the lettuce looked like it had had a stroke!”

But, now the Paul Quinn grad is helping to grow vegetables on re-purposed football field. And even better? She’s seeing those veggies plant the seeds of healthy living at a weekly farmer’s market.

“It’s a big deal because it’s fresh,” says Mica Ware, a frequent shopper and volunteer at the farm. “You can see right here where it’s coming from.”

Ware agrees that having access to fresh fruits and vegetables will help improve the health of the community.

“When you don’t have that access, you’re going to just go for what’s there…what’s easiest and that may not always be what’s healthiest, or best for your family. When they opened that market, I started spreading the word.”

The Farmer’s Market is organized by Good Local Markets and is held on the Paul Quinn campus every Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm.  In addition to the campus farm options, other local farmers and vendors help round out the selections with items ranging from honey to home made deserts and organic body products.

“It’s a great thing,” says Ware, “it’s a great thing.”

Making fresh fruits and vegetables accessible is critical, says Houston, but so is the education and encouragement to make healthy choices.

“I feel empowered and I feel like I’m empowering now,” says Houston.  “I can say: ‘I just harvested this for you this morning.  I pulled it out of the ground not two hours ago, that’s powerful to me.”

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch