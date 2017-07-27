CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Dallas County Reports Second Human Case Of West Nile Virus

July 27, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: dallas county health and human services, DCHHS, Human Case, Mosquito, West Nile Fever, West Nile Virus
(Photo JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the second human case of West Nile Virus infection in Dallas County this year on Thursday.

The patient is a resident of the 75214 zip code in Dallas.

The patient was diagnosed with West Nile fever. DCHHS is awaiting confirmation of the case from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

“Our mosquito surveillance program and the county and municipal abatement teams are taking appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our residents. However, it is important for residents to take the necessary precautions,” said Zachary Thompson, DCHHS director.

DCHHS reminds residents, the best way to avoid exposure to West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquito bites. Residents should use the 4Ds to reduce their risk:

DEET All Day, Every Day: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellents and follow instructions.
Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.
Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace.
Dusk & Dawn: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

“Since there is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatments for WNV infection, residents should adhere to preventive measures to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS medical director/health authority.

