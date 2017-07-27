Ever Wanted To Be A Foster Parent To Pets? One Local Woman Tells You How

DALLAS (KRLD) – A Dallas woman goes above and beyond to help dogs.
Stacey McCool has fostered 40 dogs through the organization called Paws in the City. They spay and neuter 500 plus cats and dogs a year.
Paws in the City rescues anywhere from 350 to 400 pets a year.
McCool found out about becoming a foster mom with Paws in the City on Facebook. She says becoming a foster parent to a dog or a cat is easy. “All you need is love. Paws in the City takes care of the bills. All you need is a safe home.”
You can find out more about the group at pawsinthecity.org.