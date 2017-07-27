Some Frisco Residents Like State Bill Banning Forced Annexations

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Some Frisco Residents Like State Bill Banning Forced Annexations

July 27, 2017 5:44 PM By Jack Fink
Filed Under: annexation, Collin County, Frisco, Plum Lane, SB 6, Texas Legislature

FRISCO (CBS11) – Ramona and Bruce Lee bought their house on an acre and a half of property in an unincorporated area of Collin County between Frisco and McKinney 15 years ago.

“When we bought here there were cows and horses back there where those homes are,” said Ramona.

While they moved to the country, they say the city found them sooner than they thought and hoped.

Earlier this year, the city of Frisco annexed Plum Lane where they live and other nearby land despite all their efforts and their neighbors to fight it.

Now a bill passed by the State Senate, SB 6, would require cities to hold an election for the registered voters in the area to be annexed.

A majority of them would have to approve before the city could annex them.

Governor Greg Abbott called on the state legislature to pass such a bill during a special session that began earlier this month.

The measure will now be considered by the House.

The Lees urge the House to pass it. “I think it’s about a year and a half too late for us, but for other folks, there’s always hope because I’ll tell you, they would have had a 27-0 vote against annexation.”

The city offered the Plum Lane residents to delay the annexation by ten years, but residents say not everyone on the street agreed to the terms of the deal.

Current state law requires 100 percent of the people impacted approve.

For its part, the city of Frisco opposes SB 6.

The city said in a statement, “The requirements of the bill, as we understand it, do not recognize the problems which are created when urbanized development occurs outside the city limits.”

The city also says, “election fatigue is a concern as is the erosion of cities’ local control.”

Mayors from other cities across the state have told lawmakers that annexation helps them grow.

But Ramona Lee says they’re now preparing to pay a city property tax for the first time living here. “So what is our $2,000 a year going to provide for us?”

The city says its in the process of developing water and sewer line main infrastructure that will serve this area.

“We understand the cities want to grow, but on the other hand, they should respect the people in the areas that they want to take in. If they don’t want to be taken, leave them alone,” said Bruce Lee.

More from Jack Fink
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch