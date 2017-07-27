Heat Advisory Remains, But A Cool Change Is Coming

- Heat Advisory through Friday!
- Six 100-degree days so far in 2017 L
- 49” above normal at DFW for 2017. 10th wettest summer.
- Changes ahead! Cool front late Friday, brings a chance of storms overnight into Saturday.
- Cooler temperatures this weekend into early next week with a few storm!
*Normal High: 97…Normal Low: 76*
Today: Heat advisory. Mostly sunny and hot. High: Near 100. Heat index 106-109. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Tonight: A fair sky. Warm and muggy. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: South 10-15mph.
Friday: Heat Advisory (mainly south of US 380). Partly cloudy and continued hot. Cool front, with storm chances increasing late. High: Near 100.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of scattered storms. Best chance the first half of Saturday. COOLER. Highs: Low to mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight storm chance. High: Mid 90s
Monday-Wednesday: Partly cloudy with below normal temperatures. Chance of scattered storms. High: Low to mid 90s.