Heat Advisory Remains, But A Cool Change Is Coming

July 27, 2017 6:55 AM By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Dan Brounoff, heat advisory, North Texas, Summer, Texas, Weather
  • Heat Advisory through Friday!
  • Six 100-degree days so far in 2017 L
  • 49” above normal at DFW for 2017. 10th wettest summer.
  • Changes ahead! Cool front late Friday, brings a chance of storms overnight into Saturday.
  • Cooler temperatures this weekend into early next week with a few storm!

*Normal High: 97…Normal Low: 76*

Today: Heat advisory. Mostly sunny and hot. High: Near 100. Heat index 106-109. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A fair sky. Warm and muggy. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: South 10-15mph.

Friday: Heat Advisory (mainly south of US 380). Partly cloudy and continued hot. Cool front, with storm chances increasing late. High: Near 100.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of scattered storms. Best chance the first half of Saturday. COOLER. Highs: Low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight storm chance. High: Mid 90s

Monday-Wednesday: Partly cloudy with below normal temperatures. Chance of scattered storms. High: Low to mid 90s.

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch