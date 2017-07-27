Katy Perry To Host MTV Video Music Awards

July 27, 2017 1:43 PM
NEW YORK (AP) – Get ready to roar with Katy Perry at the MTV Video Music Awards. The pop star is hosting the show next month.

MTV announced Thursday that Perry will host the Aug. 27 event at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Perry is nominated for five Moonmen, including best pop video for “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Perry, whose hits include “Teenage Dream” and “Roar,” won video of the year in 2011 for “Firework.”

The 32-year-old singer released a new album, “Witness,” last month. So far, it’s had mild success and hasn’t matched the triumph of her previous albums.

Kendrick Lamar is the top VMA contender with eight nominations. His hit, “Humble,” will compete for video of the year against videos by Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Alessia Cara and DJ Khaled.

