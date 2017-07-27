Man Arrested For Racking Up Nearly $88,000 In Tolls And Fees

July 27, 2017 11:03 AM
FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — Police have arrested a New Jersey man who is accused of evading nearly $88,000 in tolls and fees.

A Port Authority of New Jersey and New York officer pulled over 60-year-old Anthony Cotugno, of Newark, after they say he drove through an E-ZPass lane on the George Washington Bridge without paying a toll on Wednesday.

Police say a records check showed he owes more than $40,700 in tolls and fees at Port Authority crossings and an additional $47,000 in unpaid tolls and fees on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Cotugno is charged with theft of service, toll evasion and a traffic violation. No telephone number was available to seek comment.

