Southwest Airlines Promoting Special ‘Eclipse’ Flights

July 27, 2017 12:53 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – If you’re quick you can snatch up the deal of a lifetime from Southwest Airlines to see the upcoming solar eclipse.

Dallas based Southwest Airlines are taking an opportunity seemingly granted by the universe, and is selling seats on flights that promise a great view of the solar eclipse on August 21st.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly says these seats are already on existing flights. “We’re simply making people aware those are the flights that would be best for viewing the solar eclipse” says Kelly.

Kelly says the idea has taken people by storm and these flights are already in high demand.

(Image courtesy of Southwest Airlines)

There are five flights in all, and they all take off between 9:00 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. of that day.

Departure cities include Seattle, Portland, and Denver.

SWA flight 1375 departing Seattle-Tacoma at 09:05am PDT for St. Louis
SWA flight 1368 departing Portland at 09:05am PDT for St. Louis
SWA flight 1577 departing Denver at 10:20am MDT for St. Louis
SWA flight 301 departing Denver at 10:20am MDT for Nashville
SWA flight 1969 departing Denver at 09:50am MDT for Atlanta

For now, Southwest has no plans to create flights for the sole purpose of seeing the eclipse, but say if there’s a demand for it they might find a way.

