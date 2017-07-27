State Department Issues Mexico Travel Warning Over Tainted Alcohol

DALLAS (CBSDFW/CBS News) – The U.S. State Department is now warning Americans to consume alcohol in moderation while visiting Mexico, and to get medical help if they feel sick while drinking in the country.

This new warning stems from allegations of tainted alcohol being served at some five-star all-inclusive Mexican resorts.

In January, Abbey Conner and her family arrived at Paradiso del Mar for their vacation. It’s one of the 10 Iberostar Hotel & Resort locations in Mexico.

By dinner time, Abbey and her 22-year-old brother Austin were reportedly found unconscious in the pool after drinking at the resort bar. Both were taken to the hospital. Abbey died days later.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports dozens of other people also claim to have been sickened by bad alcohol at Mexican resorts, and some of them also blacked out.

According to CBS News, more than 1.4 million gallons of tainted alcohol has been seized in Mexico since 2010. Some of the counterfeit alcohol is said to contain pure industrial ethanol — an ingredient used in many rubbing alcohols.

Iberostar Hotels and Resorts told CBS News they “only purchase sealed bottles that satisfy all standards.”

The state department tells CBS News that people who become sick after drinking in Mexico should immediately contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate. The Iberostar hotel chain’s management also said they were deeply saddened by the incident and that the safety and satisfaction of their guests is of the utmost importance.