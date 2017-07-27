Tasha’s KRLD To Do List July 27-30, 2017

JB Customs Lowrider Expo is Sunday at Fair Park. (7/30)

The Electric Football World Championship and Convention is Friday through Sunday at the Westin DFW Airport Hotel. (7/28-30)

Discover the Dinosaurs: Unleashed! is this weekend at the Will Rogers Memorial Center Saturday and Sunday. (7/29-30)

The Dallas Bridal Show is this Saturday and Sunday at Dallas Market Hall From food trucks at the reception, to over-the-top alternative wedding cakes, millennial brides are getting married to new ideas about the ceremony and the reception…and the bridal show will have all the latest trends. (7/29-30)

King George- A George Strait Tribute is Saturday at the Granada. (7/29)

Michelle Branch is playing the Kessler Friday night. (7/28)

The Starplex at Fair Park is gonna be rockin this weekend:

Friday, it is The 2017 Vans Warped Tour. (7/28)

Saturday, Nickelback is playing the Starplex. (7/29)

The United We Rock Tour 2017 is Sunday at the Starplex with STYX, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder. (7/30)

If you dig the show, you will dig this. CMT’s “Nashville” in Concert is Friday at the Verizon Theater. (7/28)

The I Love the 90’s “The Party Continues Tour” with TLC is Saturday at the Verizon Theater. (7/29)

The 6th Annual Dallas Hip Hop Dance Fest is Saturday at the Majestic. See if anybody there can do the Robocop. (7/29)

What time is it? Morris Day and the Time are playing Winstar Friday night. (7/28)

Do yoga with goats Saturday at Nash Farm in Grapevine. (7/29)

If cats are more your thing, Yoga Meow is Saturday at the Charming Cat Cafe in the Vista Ridge Mall. (7/29)