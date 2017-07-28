WATCH LIVE: Summer Baking In The Summer Sun -- Check out how some food items fair in the North Texas heat.

5th Person Dies Trying To Cross Rio Grande Into Texas

July 28, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Death, drowning, el paso, immigrant, Mexico, rio grande

EL PASO (AP) — A fifth person has died this week in the El Paso area after being pulled from the Rio Grande while attempting to cross from Mexico.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were conducting a river patrol Thursday with Mexican law enforcement officials when the body of a man believed to be in his 30s was found.

The discovery comes after the bodies of three people, all Guatemalan nationals, were recovered Tuesday after they drowned while trying to cross.

The El Paso Times reports a woman pulled from the water early this week later died at a hospital.

Officials say at least 15 people have attempted to cross the river in the same area this week.

Authorities say the river and its canals are flowing at elevated levels due to recent rains.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch